Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of AFRM opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Affirm by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

