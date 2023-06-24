FY2023 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

