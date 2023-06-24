FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wi-Lan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$43.99 million during the quarter.

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.