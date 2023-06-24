Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

