National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,197 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.