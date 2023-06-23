Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

