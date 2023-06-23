Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

