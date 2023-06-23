Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

