Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 236,185 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

