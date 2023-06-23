Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

