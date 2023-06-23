Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

