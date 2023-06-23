Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

