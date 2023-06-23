Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

