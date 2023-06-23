Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

