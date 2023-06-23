Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,395 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Trading Down 3.1 %

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA opened at $205.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.