National Bank of Canada FI Has $42.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40,245 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $205.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.