Joule Financial LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $366.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

