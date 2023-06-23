3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Activity

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

