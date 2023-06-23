Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Cummins stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.50 and its 200 day moving average is $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.