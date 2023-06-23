Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.