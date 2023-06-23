Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

