Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

