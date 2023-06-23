Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 167.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 699,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $64,954,000 after buying an additional 437,596 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 37,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock worth $676,031,097. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

