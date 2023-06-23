Old Port Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,962,544 shares of company stock valued at $676,031,097 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

