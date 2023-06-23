Verum Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.