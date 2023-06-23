Verum Partners LLC Sells 852 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.55 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

