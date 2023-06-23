Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

