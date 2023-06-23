Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

