Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $730.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

