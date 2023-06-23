Private Trust Co. NA Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $110.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

