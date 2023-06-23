Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

