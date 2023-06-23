Joule Financial LLC Sells 503 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.