National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

