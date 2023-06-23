Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

MMM stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

