Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.