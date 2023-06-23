Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,625.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

