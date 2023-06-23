McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

