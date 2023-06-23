Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST opened at $524.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

