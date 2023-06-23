Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

