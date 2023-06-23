Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,064 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

