Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 765 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

