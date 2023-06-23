Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

