Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lessened by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

