Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

DE opened at $415.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

