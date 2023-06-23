Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.