Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

