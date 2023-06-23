Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

