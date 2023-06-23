Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $307.25 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

