Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 50,924 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

