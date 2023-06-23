General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD opened at $214.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

